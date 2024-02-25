About us

Sushi Adachi is an authentic Japanese restaurant specializing in Nigiri, Makizushi, and Sake. Monopolizing on our Japanese roots, we are committed to delivering the best quality sushi to our customers. Our Master Chef Mr. Adachi personally selects the highest grade seasonal fish at Toyosu, the famous fish market in Tokyo, which is then sent by air to our inaugural restaurant based here in Milpitas. We promise to provide you with a culinary experience like no other.

Our mission is to elevate the to-go dining experience for our customers by meticulously sourcing and preparing the highest-quality ingredients and presenting them in an elegant and refined manner, providing the ultimate sushi experience.