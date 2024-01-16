Sushi Adachi - Milpitas 668 Barber Lane
Food
Sushi Combo Set
- Ume Set
6 pcs. of Slamon Hosomaki and 6 pcs. of Nigiri: Bluefin Akami Tuna, Salmon, Squid, Hamachi, Sea Bream, Inari$27.00
- Take Set
6 pcs of Nigiri: Chutoro (Mid - Fatty Tuna), Akami (Tuna), Yellowtail, Sea Bream, Salmon, Engawa (Flounder)$33.50
- Matsu Set
8 pcs. Nigiri: Otoro (Fatty Tuna), Chutoro (Mid Fatty Tuna), Akami (Tuna), Botan Shrimp, Ikura, Sea Bream, Scallop, Yellowtail$53.00
- Omakase Set
Otoro (Fatty Tuna), Chutoro (Mid Fatty Tuna), Akami (Tuna), Madai, Engawa, Unagi, Uni, Ikura, 4 pc Adachi Roll$98.99
- Tuna Shogun Set
Akami (Tuna), Chutoro (Mid-fatty tuna), Otoro (Fatty tuna).$29.00
Nigiri
- Blue Fin Akami Nigiri (2 pcs)$14.99
- Blue Fin Chutoroi Nigiri (2 pcs)$19.99
- Blue Fin Otoroi Nigiri (2 pcs)$23.99
- Inari Nigiri (Fried Tofu) (2 pcs)$4.99
- Tamago Nigiri (2 pcs)$4.99
- Boiled Shrimp Nigiri (2 pcs)$5.89
- Ika Nigiri (Squid) (2 pcs)$5.99
- Salmon Nigiri (2 pcs)$6.89
- Eel Nigiri (Unagi) (2 pcs)$6.99
- Kurodai Nigiri (Sea Bream) (2 pcs)$6.99OUT OF STOCK
- Engawa Nigiri (Flounder) (2 pcs)$8.99
- Hamachi Nigiri (Yellow Tail) (2 pcs)$8.99
- American Wagyu Steak Nigiri (2 pcs)$8.99
- Toro saba (2 PCs)$8.99OUT OF STOCK
- Madai Nigiri (Red Snapper) (2 pcs)$9.99
- Madai Nigiri Wild (Red Snapper) (2 pcs)$9.99OUT OF STOCK
- Ikura Nigiri (Salmon Roe) (2 pcs)$9.99
- Hokkaido Scallop Nigiri (2 pcs)$11.99
- Suzuki Nigiri Wild (Striped bass) (2 pcs)$15.99
- Botan Shrimp Nigiri (2 pcs)$21.99
- Hokkaido Bafun Uni Nigiri (2 pcs)$28.99
- Tennen Shima Aji (wild) (2 pcs)$9.99OUT OF STOCK
- Shima Aji Nigiri (Farmed) (2 pcs)$9.99OUT OF STOCK
- Fuji Salmon (2 pcs)$5.99OUT OF STOCK
- Kinmedai (2 pcs)$9.99OUT OF STOCK
Donburi
- American Wagyu Sukiyaki Don
Savory and Slightly sweet American Wagyu Beef, Napa Cabage, Shiitake, and Shirataki over rice. Served hot.$19.99
- Bluefin Maguro Zuke Don
Fresh Blue Fin Tuna Akami marinated in our signiture zuke sauce, over a bed of sushi rice wih poached egg.$45.00
- Hokkaido Bafun Uni Don
Generous amount of Hokkaido Uni over a bed of sushi rice. Limited availability.$250.00
- Hokkaido Uni Ikura Don
Amazing Hokkaido Uni with Ikura over a bed of Sushi Rice. Limited availability.$160.00
- Oyakodon
Creamy egg with tender chicken thighs over rice. Served hot$15.99
- Salmon Don
A Salmon Lover's delight. Served over a bed of Sushi rice.$18.00
- Salmon Ikura Don
Fresh Salmon and Marinated Salmon Roes over a bed of sushi rice. A match made in heaven!$28.00
- Seafood Don
Blue Fin Tuna Akami, Salmon, Hotate, Ikura, Tamago, Ebi, and Yellow Tail over a bed of sushi rice$38.00
- Spicy Poke Don
Spice up your day with our signiture spicy Sauce!$22.99
- Poke Don
Fresh assortment of Fish marinated in our special poke sauce over a bed of sushi rice$22.99
Rolls
- Adachi Roll
Our house signiture roll. Seared toro with Uni mixed Rice. A Must Try!$45.00
- Fried Shrimp Roll
Fried Shrimp, Tamago, Kanpyo, mayo.$13.99
- Negihama Roll
Chopped yellow tail with fresh scallion.$15.99
- Negitoro Roll
Chopped Toro with fresh scallion.$37.99
- Pork Katsu Roll
Fried pork cutlet, tamago, shredded cabage with maya and katsu sauce.$14.00
- Salmon Avocado Roll
Salmon, Cucumber, Kanikama, and Avocado$7.99
- Spicy Bluefin Tuna Roll
Bluefin Tuna (Toyosu Market), Spicy Mayo, Cucumber$16.99
- American Wagyu Sukiyaki Beef Roll
Sukiyaki flavored American wagyu, tamago, shiitake$15.00
- Tuna Mayo Roll
Cucumber, Kanikama, Kanpyo, topped with Tuna Mayo and Ikura$7.99
- Salmon Roll
Skinny Salmon Roll$5.99
- Maguro Roll
Akami (Tuna) Skinny roll$8.99
- Cucumber Roll
(Vegan)$3.99
- Avocado Roll
(Vegan)$3.99
Sashimi
- 3pc Salmon Sashimi
3 Thick cuts of Salmon$17.50
- 3pc Maguro Sashimi
3 Thick cuts of Akami (Tuna)$34.50
- 3pc Chutoro Sashimi
3 Thick cuts of Mid-Fatty Tuna$53.50
- 3pc Otoro Sashimi
3 Thick cuts of Fatty Tuna$62.00
- 3pc Yellowtail Sashimi
3 Thick cuts of Yellowtail$23.00
- 2pc Botan Ebi Sashimi
2 pc of botan shrimp$30.00
- 3pc Madai Sashimi
3 Thick cuts of Red Sanpper$26.50
- 3pc Kurodai Sashimi
3 Thick cuts of Sea Bream$17.50
- 3pc Hotate Sashimi
3pc of Scalliops$12.30
- Sushi Moriawase (16pc)
Thick slices of 3 Akami (Tuna), 2 Toro, 3 Salmon, 2 Yellowtail, 2 Madai, 2 Botan Ebi, 2 Hotate, Ikura topping$120.00
- Sashimi Combo Set (6pc)
Thick slices of 2 Akami (Tuna), 2 Salmon, 2 Yellowtail.$44.50
- 3pc Rainbow Trout$20.00OUT OF STOCK
- 3pc Tennan Shima Aji (wild)$17.50OUT OF STOCK
- 3pc Youshoku Shima Aji (farm)$15.00OUT OF STOCK
- 3pc toro saba sashimi$14.99OUT OF STOCK
- Seasonal Trio Sashimi$24.00OUT OF STOCK
Sides
Soup
Signature Menu
Omakase experience
Beverages
Sake
- Sakari Junmai
(720ml - 13%abv) Light and Crispy Junmai, very refreshing.$40.00
- Amabuki Special Junmai
(720ml - 16%abv) Clean and Dry Special Junmai, Our Most Popular Sake to accompany Nigiri Sushi.$48.00
- World Piece Junmai Ginjo
(720ml - 16%abv) Mild and Fruit forward Junmai Ginjo. Recommended to those who like a easy going sake that pairs easily with anything.$78.00
- Stella Junmai Daiginjo
(720ml - 16%abv) Soft tropical fruit flavores with a clean and elegant sweetness. Pair with sushi or enjoy on its own Gold Medal awarded sake.$164.00
- Kubota JDG (720ml 15%abv)$82.00
- Kubota JDG 300ml (15% abv)$34.00
- W Series Pink "Yamadanishiki" 720ml (16%abv)$78.00
- Junmai Kojo (300ml 15%abv)$16.50