Sushi Adachi - Milpitas 668 Barber Lane
Food
Nigiri
- Blue Fin Akami Nigiri$14.99
- Blue Fin Chutoroi Nigiri$19.99
- Blue Fin Otoroi Nigiri$23.99
- Boiled Shrimp Nigiri$5.89
- Eel Nigiri (Unagi)$6.99
- Engawa Nigiri (Flounder)$8.99
- Ika Nigiri (Squid)$5.99
- Kurodai Nigiri (Sea Bream)$6.99
- Madai Nigiri (Red Snapper)$9.99
- Botan Shrimp Nigiri$21.99
- Salmon Nigiri$6.89
- Hokkaido Scallop Nigiri$11.99
- Hamachi Nigiri (Yellow Tail)$8.99
- Inari Nigiri (Fried Tofu)$4.99
- Tamago Nigiri$4.99
- Hokkaido Bafun Uni Nigiri$28.99
- Ikura Nigiri (Salmon Roe)$9.99
- American Wagyu Steak Nigiri$8.99
Donburi
- American Wagyu Sukiyaki Don$19.99
Savory and Slightly sweet American Wagyu Beef, Napa Cabage, Shiitake, and Shirataki over rice. Served hot.
- Bluefin Maguro Zuke Don$45.00
Fresh Blue Fin Tuna Akami marinated in our signiture zuke sauce, over a bed of sushi rice wih poached egg.
- Hokkaido Bafun Uni Don$250.00
Generous amount of Hokkaido Uni over a bed of sushi rice. Limited availability.
- Hokkaido Uni Ikura Don$160.00
Amazing Hokkaido Uni with Ikura over a bed of Sushi Rice. Limited availability.
- Oyakodon$15.99
Creamy egg with tender chicken thighs over rice. Served hot
- Salmon Don$18.00
A Salmon Lover's delight. Served over a bed of Sushi rice.
- Salmon Ikura Don$28.00
Fresh Salmon and Marinated Salmon Roes over a bed of sushi rice. A match made in heaven!
- Seafood Don$38.00
Blue Fin Tuna Akami, Salmon, Hotate, Ikura, Tamago, Ebi, and Yellow Tail over a bed of sushi rice
- Spicy Poke Don$22.99
Spice up your day with our signiture spicy Sauce!
- Poke Don$22.99
Fresh assortment of Fish marinated in our special poke sauce over a bed of sushi rice
Rolls
- Adachi Roll$45.00
Our house signiture roll. Seared toro with Uni mixed Rice. A Must Try!
- Fried Shrimp Roll$13.99
Fried Shrimp, Tamago, Kanpyo, mayo.
- Negihama Roll$15.99
Chopped yellow tail with fresh scallion.
- Negitoro Roll$37.99
Chopped Toro with fresh scallion.
- Pork Katsu Roll$14.00
Fried pork cutlet, tamago, shredded cabage with maya and katsu sauce.
- Salmon Avocado Roll$7.99
Salmon, Cucumber, Kanikama, and Avocado
- Spicy Bluefin Tuna Roll$16.99
Bluefin Tuna (Toyosu Market), Spicy Mayo, Cucumber
- American Wagyu Sukiyaki Beef Roll$15.00
Sukiyaki flavored American wagyu, tamago, shiitake
- Tuna Mayo Roll$7.99
Cucumber, Kanikama, Kanpyo, topped with Tuna Mayo and Ikura
- Salmon Roll$5.99
Skinny Salmon Roll
- Maguro Roll$8.99
Akami (Tuna) Skinny roll
- Cucumber Roll$3.99
(Vegan)
- Avokado Roll$3.99
(Vegan)
Sushi Combo Set
- Tuna Shogun Set$29.00
Akami (Tuna), Chutoro (Mid-fatty tuna), Otoro (Fatty tuna).
- Ume Set$27.00
Akami (Tuna) Salmon, Ika, Kurodai, Shrimp, Inari, Salmon Roll.
- Take Set$33.50
Chutoro (Mid - Fatty Tuna), Akami (Tuna), Yellow Tail, Kurodai, Salmon, Engawa
- Matsu Set$53.00
Otoro (Fatty Tuna), Chutoro (Mid Fatty Tuna), Akami (Tuna), Botan Shrimp, Ikura, Madai, Hotate, Yellowtail.
- Omakase Set$98.99
Otoro (Fatty Tuna), Chutoro (Mid Fatty Tuna), Akami (Tuna), Madai, Engawa, Unagi, Uni, Ikura, Adachi Roll
Sashimi
- 3pc Salmon Sashimi$17.50
3 Thick cuts of Salmon
- 3pc Maguro Sashimi$34.50
3 Thick cuts of Akami (Tuna)
- 3pc Chutoro Sashimi$53.50
3 Thick cuts of Mid-Fatty Tuna
- 3pc Otoro Sashimi$62.00
3 Thick cuts of Fatty Tuna
- 3pc Yellowtail Sashimi$23.00
3 Thick cuts of Yellowtail
- 2pc Botan Ebi Sashimi$30.00
2 pc of botan shrimp
- 3pc Madai Sashimi$26.50
3 Thick cuts of Red Sanpper
- 3pc Kurodai Sashimi$17.50
3 Thick cuts of Sea Bream
- 3pc Hotate Sashimi$12.30
3pc of Scalliops
- Sushi Moriawase (16pc)$120.00
Thick slices of 3 Akami (Tuna), 2 Toro, 3 Salmon, 2 Yellowtail, 2 Madai, 2 Botan Ebi, 2 Hotate, Ikura topping
- Sashimi Combo Set (6pc)$44.50
Thick slices of 2 Akami (Tuna), 2 Salmon, 2 Yellowtail.
Sides
Soup
Beverages
Sake
- Sakari Junnmai$40.00
(720ml - 13%abv) Light and Crispy Junmai, very refreshing.
- Amabuki Special Junmai$48.00
(720ml - 16%abv) Clean and Dry Special Junmai, Our Most Popular Sake to accompany Nigiri Sushi.
- World Piece Junmai Ginjo$78.00
(720ml - 16%abv) Mild and Fruit forward Junmai Ginjo. Recommended to those who like a easy going sake that pairs easily with anything.
- Stella Junmai Daiginjo$164.00
(720ml - 16%abv) Soft tropical fruit flavores with a clean and elegant sweetness. Pair with sushi or enjoy on its own Gold Medal awarded sake.
- Kubota JDG (720ml 15%abv)$82.00
- Kubota JDG 300ml (15% abv)$34.00
- W Series Pink "Yamadanishiki" 720ml (16%abv)$78.00