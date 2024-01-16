Sushi Adachi - Milpitas 668 Barber Lane
Food
Sushi Combo Set
Ume Set
6 pcs. of Slamon Hosomaki and 6 pcs. of Nigiri: Bluefin Akami Tuna, Salmon, Squid, Hamachi, Sea Bream, Inari$27.00
Take Set
6 pcs of Nigiri: Chutoro (Mid - Fatty Tuna), Akami (Tuna), Yellowtail, Sea Bream, Salmon, Engawa (Flounder)$33.50
Matsu Set
8 pcs. Nigiri: Otoro (Fatty Tuna), Chutoro (Mid Fatty Tuna), Akami (Tuna), Botan Shrimp, Ikura, Sea Bream, Scallop, Yellowtail$53.00
Omakase Set
Otoro (Fatty Tuna), Chutoro (Mid Fatty Tuna), Akami (Tuna), Madai, Engawa, Unagi, Uni, Ikura, 4 pc Adachi Roll$98.99
Tuna Shogun Set
Akami (Tuna), Chutoro (Mid-fatty tuna), Otoro (Fatty tuna).$29.00
Sushi tasting set 4pcs$21.99OUT OF STOCK
Nigiri
Blue Fin Akami Nigiri (2 pcs)$14.99
Blue Fin Chutoroi Nigiri (2 pcs)$19.99
Blue Fin Otoroi Nigiri (2 pcs)$23.99
Inari Nigiri (Fried Tofu) (2 pcs)$4.99
Tamago Nigiri (2 pcs)$5.49
Boiled Shrimp Nigiri (2 pcs)$5.89
Ika Nigiri (Squid) (2 pcs)$5.99
Salmon Nigiri (2 pcs)$6.89
Eel Nigiri (Unagi) (2 pcs)$6.99
Kurodai Nigiri (Sea Bream) (2 pcs)$6.99OUT OF STOCK
Engawa Nigiri (Flounder) (2 pcs)$8.99OUT OF STOCK
Hamachi Nigiri (Yellow Tail) (2 pcs)$8.99
American Wagyu Steak Nigiri (2 pcs)$8.99
Toro saba (2 PCs)$8.99
Saba Norway 2pc Nigiri$6.99OUT OF STOCK
Madai Nigiri (Red Snapper) (2 pcs)$9.99
Ikura Nigiri (Salmon Roe) (2 pcs)$9.99
Hokkaido Scallop Nigiri (2 pcs)$11.99
Botan Shrimp Nigiri (2 pcs)$21.99
Hokkaido Bafun Uni Nigiri (2 pcs)$28.99
Farmed Hirame Nigiri (2 pcs)$5.99OUT OF STOCK
Shiro Maguro (2 pcs)$7.99
Kinmedai (2 Pcs)$15.99OUT OF STOCK
Sawara$9.99OUT OF STOCK
Donburi
American Wagyu Sukiyaki Don
Savory and Slightly sweet American Wagyu Beef, Napa Cabage, Shiitake, and Shirataki over rice. Served hot.$20.49
Bluefin Maguro Zuke Don
Fresh Blue Fin Tuna Akami marinated in our signiture zuke sauce, over a bed of sushi rice wih poached egg.$45.50
Hokkaido Bafun Uni Don
Generous amount of Hokkaido Uni over a bed of sushi rice. Limited availability.$250.00OUT OF STOCK
Hokkaido Uni Ikura Don
Amazing Hokkaido Uni with Ikura over a bed of Sushi Rice. Limited availability.$160.00OUT OF STOCK
Oyakodon
Creamy egg with tender chicken thighs over rice. Served hot$16.99
Salmon Don
A Salmon Lover's delight. Served over a bed of Sushi rice.$18.00
Salmon Ikura Don
Fresh Salmon and Marinated Salmon Roes over a bed of sushi rice. A match made in heaven!$28.00
Seafood Don
Blue Fin Tuna Akami, Salmon, Hotate, Ikura, Tamago, Ebi, and Yellow Tail over a bed of sushi rice$38.00
Spicy Poke Don
Spice up your day with our signiture spicy Sauce!$22.99
Poke Don
Fresh assortment of Fish marinated in our special poke sauce over a bed of sushi rice$22.99
Chutoro Hana Don$40.00
Mini shirasu don$8.00OUT OF STOCK
Shirasu don$16.00OUT OF STOCK
Unagi don$28.00
Rolls
Adachi Roll
Our house signiture roll. Seared toro with Uni mixed Rice. A Must Try!$45.00
Fried Shrimp Roll
Fried Shrimp, Tamago, Kanpyo, mayo.$14.49
Negihama Roll
Chopped yellow tail with fresh scallion.$15.99
Negitoro Roll
Chopped Toro with fresh scallion.$37.99
Pork Katsu Roll
Fried pork cutlet, tamago, shredded cabage with maya and katsu sauce.$14.50
Salmon Avocado Roll
Salmon, Cucumber, Kanikama, and Avocado$7.99
Spicy Bluefin Tuna Roll
Bluefin Tuna (Toyosu Market), Spicy Mayo, Cucumber$16.99
American Wagyu Sukiyaki Beef Roll
Sukiyaki flavored American wagyu, tamago, shiitake$15.50
Tuna Mayo Roll
Cucumber, Kanikama, Kanpyo, topped with Tuna Mayo and Ikura$7.99
Salmon Roll
Skinny Salmon Roll$5.99
Maguro Roll
Akami (Tuna) Skinny roll$8.99
Cucumber Roll
(Vegan)$3.99
Avocado Roll
(Vegan)$3.99
Lobster Tempura Sushi Roll$23.00
Sashimi
3pc Salmon Sashimi
3 Thick cuts of Salmon$17.50
3pc Maguro Sashimi
3 Thick cuts of Akami (Tuna)$34.50
3pc Chutoro Sashimi
3 Thick cuts of Mid-Fatty Tuna$53.50
3pc Otoro Sashimi
3 Thick cuts of Fatty Tuna$62.00
3pc Yellowtail Sashimi
3 Thick cuts of Yellowtail$23.00
2pc Botan Ebi Sashimi
2 pc of botan shrimp$30.00
3pc Madai Sashimi
3 Thick cuts of Red Sanpper$26.50
3pc Kurodai Sashimi
3 Thick cuts of Sea Bream$17.50OUT OF STOCK
3pc Hotate Sashimi
3pc of Scalliops$12.30
Sashimi Moriawase (16pc)
Thick slices of 3 Akami (Tuna), 2 Toro, 3 Salmon, 2 Yellowtail, 2 Madai, 2 Botan Ebi, 2 Hotate, Ikura topping$120.00
Sashimi Combo Set (6pc)
Thick slices of 2 Akami (Tuna), 2 Salmon, 2 Yellowtail.$44.50
3pc Saba (Norway) Sashimi$10.99
3pc toro saba sashimi$14.99
3pc shiro maguro sashimi$13.99
Sides
Soup
Signature Menu
Omakase experience
Party Trays
Rolls Platters
Our $150 Sushi Rolls Set is here for a limited time and includes 111 pieces of savory rolls such as Negi Hamachi (green onion and yellowtail), salmon and avocado rolls, spicy bluefin tuna rolls, fried shrimps rolls, and pork katsu rolls all beautifully arranged on two 17-inch platters *Requires 48 hour notice$150.00
Nigiri and Rolls Platters
Enjoy our $200 Nigiri and Roll set, featuring 72 pieces of crafted sushi- Inari, Bluefin tuna Akami, Squid, Sea Bream, yellowtail, salmon nigiri Salmon hosomaki, spicy tuna rolls, and fried shrimp rolls All served on two grand 17-inch platters, ideal for 7-8 people *Requires 48 hour notice$200.00
Beverages
Sake
Sakari Junmai
(720ml - 13%abv) Light and Crispy Junmai, very refreshing.$40.00
Amabuki Special Junmai
(720ml - 16%abv) Clean and Dry Special Junmai, Our Most Popular Sake to accompany Nigiri Sushi.$48.00
World Piece Junmai Ginjo
(720ml - 16%abv) Mild and Fruit forward Junmai Ginjo. Recommended to those who like a easy going sake that pairs easily with anything.$78.00
Stella Junmai Daiginjo
(720ml - 16%abv) Soft tropical fruit flavores with a clean and elegant sweetness. Pair with sushi or enjoy on its own Gold Medal awarded sake.$164.00OUT OF STOCK
Kubota JDG (720ml 15%abv)$82.00
Kubota JDG 300ml (15% abv)$34.00
W Series Pink "Yamadanishiki" 720ml (16%abv)$78.00
Junmai Kojo (300ml 15%abv)$16.50