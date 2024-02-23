Welcome to
Sushi Adachi -安達-
Omakase Experience
Embark on a taste of Japan with our 6-course Omakase sushi experience.
Happy Hour
Indulge in joyous sips with our Happy Hour from 4:30 to 6:30, featuring enticing prices on hot sake, sake flights, and refreshing Asahi beer. Cheers to delightful moments!
Fish direct from Japan
Savor the exceptional taste of our Japanese imported fish, including renowned Bluefin tuna sourced from Japan's iconic Toyosu market, ensuring a premium and authentic dining experience.
Meet our Head Chef
Meet Chef Lewis, our 20-year sushi veteran trained in Tokyo by master chef Adachi. Based in the South Bay, he's a master of blending traditional and modern techniques, crafting high-quality edomae-style sushi. Join Chef Lewis on a culinary journey for a unique sushi experience like no other.
This is a very cozy, clean and welcoming place. The server is very attentive without being annoying.
The sushi is shipped directly from Japan and you will be able to taste the difference. The fish has a melt in your mouth quality and the taste is absolute heaven.
Check this place out! It is not your usual sushi place!
I dined twice at Adachi during my business trip. I think I finally found a high-quality sushi place in this area. Excellent nigiri sushi !! They also have a variety of sake. A bit more pricy, but for much better quality.
The service is also very good. The ambience is cozy. I will come back in 2 weeks during my next business trip.
I can never find high quality sashimi in the San Jose area. After dining here, I refuse to have sashimi anywhere else in San Jose. Will be my go to place from now on. So happy I found this gem! Prices are a bit high but worth it in my opinion. Service was good. Tea cup was always filled. Place is a bit small with most tables seating only 2 and one table that is for a larger group.